Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average is $219.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

