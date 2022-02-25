Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

