Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,830 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after buying an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

