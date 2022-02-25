Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $123,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,512,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

