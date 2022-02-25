Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $765,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $185.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $163.45 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

