Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

