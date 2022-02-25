Wedbush Weighs in on Sleep Number Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

