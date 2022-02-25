Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Weibo posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weibo.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of WB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

