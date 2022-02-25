Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.28

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 23205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

