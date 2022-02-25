Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $58,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

