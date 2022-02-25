Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.10% of International Money Express worth $63,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $617.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

