Wellington Management Group LLP Has $54.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 102,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $54,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

