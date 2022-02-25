Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $51,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after buying an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

