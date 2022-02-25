Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 264,864 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $65,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

