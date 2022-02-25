Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $53.11 Million Position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,160,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Kaltura Inc has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

