Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,863,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,529 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $60,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CBIZ by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CBZ opened at $37.87 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

