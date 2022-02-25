Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,007,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,961 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $56,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,299,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 293,697 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,020,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,084 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

