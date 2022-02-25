Wells Fargo & Company Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

