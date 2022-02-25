Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

