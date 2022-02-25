Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

WTW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.40. 1,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

