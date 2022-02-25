WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $6.25 to $7.65. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WM Technology traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 18,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 831,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

