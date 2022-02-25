Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $280.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $206.10 and last traded at $209.25, with a volume of 8193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.01.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.
In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.94, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.
About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
