Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.36 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.85.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

