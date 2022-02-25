Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 850 ($11.56) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.12) to GBX 920 ($12.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.51).

LON WKP opened at GBX 742 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 850.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 722.50 ($9.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($13.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

