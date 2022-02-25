WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

NYSE:WPP traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. WPP has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

