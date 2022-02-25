Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $364.51 or 0.00939663 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.11 or 0.06903765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.85 or 0.99904355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047910 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,426,216 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

