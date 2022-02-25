Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

