Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Akerna reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akerna.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

KERN opened at $1.11 on Friday. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

