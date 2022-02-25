Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.