Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.63. Antero Resources posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

AR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 266,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,335. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 4.15. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

