Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $2.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $3.45. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. 64,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,127. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

