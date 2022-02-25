Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow B&G Foods.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.33.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

