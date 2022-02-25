Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKCC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
