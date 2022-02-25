Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKCC. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 551,412 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

