Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of CYTK opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

