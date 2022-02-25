Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

EGLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of EGLX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

