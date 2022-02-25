Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.