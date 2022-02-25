Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 20.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 271,664 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.