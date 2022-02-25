Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. AZEK reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AZEK.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.74. 158,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,516. AZEK has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $170,251,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 70.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after buying an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AZEK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,618,000 after purchasing an additional 976,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.