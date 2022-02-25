Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to post $54.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $54.73 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $234.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,290. The stock has a market cap of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

