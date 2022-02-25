Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,129,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $301.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.32.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

