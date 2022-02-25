Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will report $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.86 million, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $35.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

PXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

