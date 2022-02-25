Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.61. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. 35,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,787. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

