Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

LCTX stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $241.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 838,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

