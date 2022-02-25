Zacks Investment Research Lowers EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.31.

EDPFY opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

