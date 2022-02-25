Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Sell

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

