Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Buy

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

NASDAQ:API opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. Agora has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agora by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora in the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.