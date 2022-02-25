Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

