Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.