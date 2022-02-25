ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,069.76 and $2.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00108834 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.