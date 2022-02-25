Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.32. 14,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

